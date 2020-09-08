Meeting on flood response measures in Irkutsk Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will discuss the progress made in eliminating the aftermath of a major flood that hit Irkutsk Region last year.

We agreed to keep the situation under constant control and this is exactly what we have been doing. Today we will check how the decisions made have been implemented locally. We will hear reports from representatives of different authorities and review several sites that were scheduled for construction and overhaul.

The funds from the federal budget – specifically, more than 27 billion rubles – were allocated promptly.

However, there was a serious delay in the recovery efforts at the very beginning, which we discussed repeatedly, including during visits to Irkutsk Region. Currently, this delay is being reduced. Obviously, it is difficult to fix the previous mistakes in six months but the current governor has a strong team. I am convinced that the relief measures will be implemented in full.

I received reports that a whole number of sites are finished. In Tulun, a school for 1,275 students opened on September 1; the city’s main street was landscaped and modernised and a new infectious disease unit opened in the city’s hospital, as requested by local residents during my visit to Tulun. In Nizhneudinsky, the district hospital underwent major renovation. We will certainly review these facilities today.

I want to stress that these projects are absolutely necessary for people to live normal lives. I would like to ask the officials in charge to make sure that all the social facilities start operating strictly as scheduled.

Another very important and sensitive issue is providing new housing to the residents affected by the flood. We returned to this issue multiple times. A decision was made that the people who lost their homes would receive housing certificates and keys to new flats, including in a new residential complex in the Ugolshchikov district (I think there were about 66 flats available). The affected families with two and more children were supposed to be housed on a priority basis. I would like to hear a detailed report on the progress in this area today.

In addition to this, I would like to hear about progress with major renovation of the residential buildings affected by the flood – considering that it has been over a year. Are the completion deadlines observed? Are the people satisfied with the quality of work? Are there any persisting problems?

And, of course, I would like to hear whether all the designated payouts have been made. What support measures are available to the affected agricultural producers, small and medium-sized businesses? People also addressed me with these questions several times.

Let us get to work.

