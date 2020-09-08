MOEX adds innovations to Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 14 September 2020, Moscow Exchange will implement a number of significant innovations on its Derivatives Market, creating new opportunities for market participants and their clients.

To improve liquidity, MOEX will offer synthetic matching of calendar spreads, enabling trading across linked instruments within the same order book.

A new order type – the iceberg order – will allow a portion of the order size to be hidden, in order to mitigate the impact of above-market-size orders on the market price. The iceberg order is an anonymous limit order with the total number of contracts and their visible portion indicated.

Orders and trades will have 19-digit (instead of 14-digit) numbers.

The full list of innovations is available on the Moscow Exchange website.Due to upcoming changes on the market, the evening derivatives trading session on 11 September is cancelled pursuant to the Trading Rules.

Please note that all previously submitted calendar spread orders with the close date after 11 September 2020, will be cancelled.

