Andrei Shved appointed Belarus’ prosecutor general

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

9 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko appointed Andrei Shved, who previously headed the Belarusian State Forensic Examination Committee, Belarus’ prosecutor general on 9 September.“I would like to remind some ‘intellectuals’ who want either to catch some hype or just to post something on the Internet about my new appointments: this [personnel appointments] is a natural process after the election. Just like in any other state. We had formed the backbone of the staff, especially in the government, before the election, so that people could see with whom the President was going to work afterwards. Of course, this process usually continues after the election,” the head of state noted.He stressed that Aleksandr Konyuk held the prosecutor general’s post for nine years. “Moreover, he is a reliable man, a proper statesman, a military man, he was in Afghanistan during the war, we know it. He knows foreign languages and would like to join the diplomatic service. I do not oppose this. I should talk to the minister of foreign affairs and ask him to look at the options,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The President mentioned that Andrei Shved might be the most qualified person for this post, because he worked in various positions in law enforcement agencies and in the public prosecutors’ offices. “I believe he is the right man for the post of the prosecutor general. What I like about him the most is that he is respected in the public prosecutors’ offices. They say, he is their man,” the head of state noted.Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed to send the relevant documents for approval to the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. He also asked senior officials of the Prosecutor General’s Office and heads of regional offices to convene in the morning of 10 September. “I will attend the meeting and introduce the new prosecutor general personally. In addition, we have something to talk about with the senior officials of the Prosecutor General’s Office,” he said.“I have noticed that some media outlets (you know which ones I mean) have started saying that we are experiencing some staff shortages and we are in a fuss. We are not. I can confirm this. A new generation of specialists has grown. By the way, they are experienced people, not just random people we snatched out of nowhere. These people have passed certain stages, not only in the public prosecutors’ offices, but in all law enforcement structures,” the Belarusian head of state stressed.He wished Andrei Shved success in his work. “There is no need for me to give you advice. You know what to do better than I. Tomorrow morning I will speak with your colleagues and we will see Aleksandr Konyuk off. I believe he will be very useful in the future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

MIL OSI