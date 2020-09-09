Kalesnikava arrested on power grab charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99447 2020 2020-09-09T16:01:22+0300 2020-09-09T16:01:22+0300 2020-09-09T16:01:23+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/kolesnikova_y92.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Maryia Kalesnikava at a protest in Minsk. Photo: belsat.eu

Maryia Kalesnikava, one of the leaders of the opposition Coordination Council, is facing charges under Part 3, Art. 361 of the Criminal Code (“public calls for the seizure of state power, or forcible change of the constitutional order of the Republic of Belarus”), according to her lawyer Liudmila Kazak.

Kalesnikava is a suspect in the case, the lawyer said after visiting the arrested politician at pre-trial prison No. 1 in Minsk.

The authorities arrested Maryia Kalesnikava after her abduction on September 7 and a failed attempt by the KGB to expel the opposiiton politician to Ukraine. Two other Coordination Council members, Anton Radniankou and Ivan Krautsou were deported against their will.

MIL OSI