Meeting with SCO foreign ministers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, friends,

Good afternoon.

I would like to welcome the heads of the foreign policy departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.

The participants in the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting plan to discuss a broad range of issues on the further development of cooperation in the political, economic and social areas, and exchange views on urgent international and regional problems.

I would like to note that against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Russian presidency [in the SCO] has tried to do all it can for the SCO to work effectively and without losing its pace.

Naturally, we had to adjust the plan of measures of our presidency: not all of the over 90 planned events were carried out. Nevertheless, I believe that key tasks have been fulfilled and SCO cooperation has been strengthened in major areas.

The organisation plays a major role in ensuring peace and security, as well as sustainable development in Eurasia. Acting on the principles of equality and mutual consideration for everyone’s interests, we strive to conduct a joint search for ways of resolving today’s global challenges and we maintain close foreign policy coordination, including in the UN and other international venues.

To be continued.

MIL OSI