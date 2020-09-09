Nordic and Baltic Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 8-9 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius took part in the annual meeting of the Nordic-Baltic Foreign Ministers (NB8) in Tallinn, Estonia. The Foreign Ministers discussed the foreign and security policy, regional cooperation, and key items on the European Union’s agenda, the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as climate change challenges.

The participants of the meeting paid significant attention to recent developments in Belarus. “Democratic states must support the people of Belarus in their quest for freedom and help to get their voices heard, while those who have taken brutal actions against peaceful protesters should be held accountable,” said Linkevičius.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister called on the like-minded Nordic and Baltic partners to join forces to help Belarusians through concrete actions. “When understanding a broader context, we cannot overlook a consolidation of power of the autocratic leaders in the neighbourhood and respond to the realities too late,” said the Foreign Minister. The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed that the EU sanctions against Belarus had to be introduced as soon as possible.

The annual NB8 meetings are attended by the Foreign Ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, who assess relevant foreign policy issues, coordinate positions and actions to address shared challenges. Dozens of high-level meetings of politicians, parliamentarians, and experts in various fields take place each year.

Photos: Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

