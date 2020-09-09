Over 100 detained in Minsk protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99445 2020 2020-09-09T12:06:18+0300 2020-09-09T12:06:18+0300 2020-09-09T12:06:18+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/119060313_2943153879124163_1819345497945327265_n.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Women blocked by riot police during a protest in Minsk. September 8, 2020

At least 118 people were detained yesterday after around a thousand protesters, mostly women, gathered in central Minsk to protest the abduction of Coordination Council leader Maryia Kalesnikava the previous morning.

The peaceful protest started outside the Kamarouski food market, where three women were detained. The gathering was followed by a procession, which was soon blocked by a dozen minivans with no license plates and several prisoner transport vehicles. As a result, over a hundred people were taken to district police departments and are expected to stand trials today.

Several women trying to prevent riot police from detaining a male protester in Minsk. September 8, 2020. Photo: tut.by

Following their earlier tactics, riot police in balaclavas mainly targeted male protesters, although refraining from using batons. Several dozens of women were also detained.

MIL OSI