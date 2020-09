Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 September 2020

News

In August, stock indexes across most sectors of the Russian market extended their rally. The MOEX Index gained 1.9% in the month. For all the slight growth in implied volatility, the domestic market enjoyed adequate foreign currency liquidity. More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

Preview photo: Viktoriia Hnatiuk / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI