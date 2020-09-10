Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus and Russia have made a significant progress in the resolution of pending issues, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev on 10 September.

“All of us – the embassy of Russia and our country – are living in certain conditions. You are well aware of the situation in Belarus. I think that we have made a significant progress in the resolution of pending issues between Belarus and Russian in recent days or, maybe, a couple of weeks. It would be great to keep this dynamic,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to the president, very good agreements were reached during the recent talks of the two government delegations in Minsk. “We are working on their development. Of course, in the near future I will meet with the president of Russia, and will finalize the implementation of these relations and agreements in order to move forward. Of course, many pending issues will remain, we will always have them. Many issues emerge in the process of cooperation, and, of course, it is essential to solve them,” the head of state noted.

At the end of September Minsk and the region will host the 7th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, this will be an economic springboard for rapprochement in a number of fields. “Representatives of Belarusian and Russian regions will be there. It is more than just a meeting and a display. I think that it will help us make a very strong step in the implementation of certain agreements at the level of enterprises,” he stressed. “Therefore, we are currently satisfied with the development of relations. I think that we need to keep this dynamic.”

The president also thanked the ambassador for his activities in Belarus and the organization of work of Russian mass media in Belarus. “Within a couple of months you have done as much as other ambassadors were doing for years. We hope that the Russian ambassador will continue doing it in the future. We are satisfied with that,” the head of state said.

According to Dmitry Mezentsev, he had had a conversation with Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko a few days ago. In his words, she is paying so much attention to regional cooperation between Belarus and Russia. “A big delegation of governors, heads of constituent territories of the Russian Federation is being prepared. Minsk is taking the baton from Saint Petersburg where agreements to the tune of $500 million were signed to benefit people, enterprises, business associations and agrotowns. These are not abstract figures. This is an additional volume in the trade turnover, expansion of Russian markets for Belarusian suppliers in all regions,” the diplomat said.

Using the opportunity, Dmitry Mezentsev wished a happy belated birthday to the head of state and presented a book with topographical maps of Vitebsk, Grodno, Minsk, and Mogilev governorates. This is the first facsimile edition of 1866. “This is another confirmation of the fairness of Belarus’ borders and also a response to those who see it in a different way,” he said.

