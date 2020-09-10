Minister Linkevičius to pay a working visit to the United Kingdom

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 September in London, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will meet with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

In the meeting, Minister Linkevičius and Raab plan to discuss bilateral relations, situations in Belarus and Ukraine, the relationship with Russia, the security situation in the region, as well as further cooperation between the European Union and the UK. The interlocutors also intended to exchange their views on other relevant international policy issues.

During his visit, Linkevičius will also hold a meeting with Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

MIL OSI