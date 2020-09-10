Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President receives credentials from six newly appointed ambassadors to Poland

Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies

x Akceptuję politykę

Narzędzia dostępności

Czcionka standardowa

Czcionka powiększona

Czcionka największa

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Main page

News

Dodatkowe narzędzia

Thursday, 10 September 2020

President receives credentials from six newly appointed ambassadors to Poland

|

The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas (1 / 39)

The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu

President Andrzej Duda on Thursday received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of: Mongolia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Denmark and the Republic of Moldova.

The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas

The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft

The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu

Recommend site

MIL OSI