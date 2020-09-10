Source: Republic of Poland in English
President of the Republic of Poland / News / President receives credentials from six newly appointed ambassadors to Poland
Thursday, 10 September 2020
President receives credentials from six newly appointed ambassadors to Poland
The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas (1 / 39)
President Andrzej Duda on Thursday received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of: Mongolia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Denmark and the Republic of Moldova.
The Ambassador of Mongolia, Dorj Barkhas
The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Il Choe
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alim Kirabayev
The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Farooq
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ole Toft
The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Bodiu
