Talking points for Alexey Zabotkin’s press conference on draft Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021–2023

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Good afternoon,

Today, we have published the draft Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021–2023. Pursuant to the requirements of the federal law on the Bank of Russia, the draft has been submitted to the President and the Government for them to provide their comments. The final version of the draft will be sent to the State Duma at the end of September.

The Guidelines stipulate our approaches to monetary policy. In this document, we also give our outlook for the future and our opinion as to how we are planning to achieve our inflation target with account of the current changes in the Russian and global economies and in the financial system.

This year, we have been observing drastic changes in the economic environment. The coronavirus pandemic has entailed a development of events that totally differs from the baseline scenario we presented in the Guidelines last year.

However, despite all the changes in the economic conditions, the Bank of Russia’s monetary policy goals and principles remain unchanged. We are consistently pursuing inflation targeting policy aimed at keeping annual inflation close to 4% on a continuous basis.

Over the last three years, from August 2017 to August 2020, annual inflation averaged 3.4%.

This year’s experience has proved that our policy is efficient during both calm and turbulent periods. Beginning from March, or even mid-February, the situation in the economy and financial markets started to rapidly deviate from the baseline scenario. Unprecedented measures taken by the government authorities worldwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection entailed an equally unprecedented slump in economic activity in the first half of the year.

A drastic rise in uncertainty triggered a surge in volatility in financial markets. In the oil market, these negative factors were amplified by expanding supply after the OPEC+ arrangements had expired in March.

In these rather challenging conditions, the Bank of Russia managed to pursue countercyclical policy, in contrast to the crises of 2008–2009 and 2014–2015. The acceleration of price growth in spring induced by the weakening of the ruble and the temporary rise in demand for basic goods did not last long and was not as pronounced as during the previous crisis periods. No less importantly, inflation expectations also increased rather moderately. As a result, it was already in April that we were able to resume the key rate reduction and shift to accommodative monetary policy, which facilitates economic recovery, and helps stabilise inflation at the target — close to 4%. We made our decisions so that the effect would manifest itself after main restrictive anti-coronavirus measures are lifted, and people and businesses start to return to their normal life.

In contrast to fiscal policy, the effect of monetary policy on the economy and inflation has significant time lags. It takes from three to six quarters for the Bank of Russia’s decision on a key rate change to fully transmit into decisions on consumption, investment, saving and lending made by households, businesses and banks.

This is why, during the acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic in spring and summer, the stabilisation measures implemented by the Government to support households and businesses and the regulatory easing by the Bank of Russia were of utmost importance. Now, monetary policy will compensate for the gradual termination of these measures. And further on, the impact of the decisions on the key rate reduction will increase, manifesting itself in the coming months and quarters. Taking into account the above-mentioned monetary policy lags, we will observe the effects on monetary conditions stemming not only from this year’s monetary easing, but also from the key rate cuts in 2019. Let me remind you that, since the beginning of the year, the decrease in the key rate totalled 200 basis points, and from June 2019 — 350 basis points. Overall, the key rate was cut from 7.75% to 4.25% per annum.

It is definitely necessary to stress once again the role of the fiscal rule mechanism which has proved to be efficient as an ‘automatic stabiliser’ helping smooth out the consequences of fluctuations in the global hydrocarbon market for the economy.

The coordination of the Government’s and the Bank of Russia’s efforts and the understanding of the capacities and limits of each other’s instruments are an essential prerequisite for the successful implementation of macroeconomic policy, driving the economy back to the sustainable growth path and its potential, and maintaining inflation at the target.

Unfortunately, this year’s events not only materially complicated the conditions for pursuing monetary policy in 2020, but also significantly increased uncertainty over economic developments in the coming years. Moreover, this uncertainty is related to both aggregate demand trends and the aftermath of the pandemic for supply-side factors determining the potential of both the Russian and global economies.

In these circumstances, we have developed more forecast scenarios for the Guidelines. I would like to point out that if in the previous years the price of oil was the key assumption, today the situation has changed. On the one hand, owing to the policy pursued by the Government (the fiscal rule) and the Bank of Russia (inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate), the economy’s dependence on oil has decreased. During the acute stage of the pandemic, we saw how these instruments enable us to soften the external shock that is not necessarily related to oil.

On the other hand, the nature of this uncertainty also differs from the previous years. Uncertainty regarding demand is associated with possible shifts in both consumers’ behaviour and in companies’ investment demand due to financial losses they have faced and a less predictable future.

Uncertainty about the economic potential and supply-side factors is rooted in changes in production costs, a decrease in output caused by the new sanitary and epidemiological rules, adjustments in production chains needed to be secured against possible new restrictions, and a rise in debt burden. Another factor that may adversely affect the global economy’s potential is trade tensions that have been increasing again lately, after a certain pause.

The forecast scenarios analysed in the Guidelines reflect this two-way nature of the uncertainty. They vary in the assumptions with respect to the dynamics of recovery of aggregate demand and with respect to shifts in the path of potential GDP. We have four scenarios: a baseline one and three alternatives.

The baseline scenario of the Bank of Russia’s forecast was presented in July. In the Guidelines, we have extended it to 2023. It is based on a relatively rapid recovery of private demand, budget consolidation with the federal budget returning to the fiscal rule parameters in 2022, and quite moderate consequences of the pandemic for the potential. The baseline scenario presumes that an accommodative monetary policy will likely remain in place in 2021, with a gradual return to a neutral monetary policy in the second half of the forecast period as inflation stabilises at the target level.

The disinflationary scenario can materialise if the pandemic continues and restrictive measures remain in place. It presumes a significantly slower recovery of demand, income and investment activity with a steady decline in propensity to consume and longer monetary policy transmission lags. The worsening of economic expectations can cause a new surge of volatility in financial markets. However, after that, a long period of contained demand will cause inflation to sustainably deviate downwards from the target, which will require an even longer, and perhaps more pronounced, accommodative monetary policy to bring inflation back to the target.

The pro-inflationary scenario is based on the dynamics of demand similar to that forecast in the baseline scenario; however, the drop of the economy’s potential here is significant. It also contains a demonstrative assumption that budget consolidation takes longer and is extended until 2023. In these circumstances, the economy returns to this lower potential already in 2021 and even slightly exceeds it. To keep inflation at the target level of 4%, the Bank of Russia might need to temporarily shift to a moderately tight monetary policy with a subsequent return to a neutral policy by the end of the forecast period.

And finally, the risk scenario combines a weak recovery of demand and a significant drop of potential. This scenario is additionally worsened by a likelihood of a large-scale credit crunch in countries with high public debt as well as by increased geopolitical risks. As a result, in 2021, risk premiums in global financial markets will rise for a long period of time, and capital outflow will increase. Strong pro-inflationary risks will require a temporary considerable tightening of monetary policy, with a subsequent return to an accommodative monetary policy in the second half of the forecast period. Due to the large scale of the shock, inflation will stabilise at the target level slightly later than 2023. It should be noted that the inflation range in the risk scenario is narrower than last year. This is related to more stable dynamics of inflation expectations, which we are observing in 2020 and tend to extrapolate into the future.

Once again, I shall reiterate that the current conditions and the nature of uncertainty around future economy dynamics are quite unusual. In these circumstances, clear communication policy and transparency of the central bank are becoming even more important. In order to respond to the challenges we are facing, we are taking a number of new measures.

First, as you know, this year we have switched to holding press conferences of the Governor after each key rate meeting. We believe that this widespread practice is very important to clarify both key rate decisions themselves and the evolution of the Board of Directors’ assessment of the economic situation.

Second, economic dynamics are showing increased inconsistency. This makes receiving information about the local situation in Russian regions even more important. Already in September, we are starting to publish information and analytical commentaries on inflation in every Russian region. This will enable people to learn about the specifics of price movements in their regions. In the first quarter of 2021, we are planning to start publishing a consolidated review of materials provided by the Bank of Russia main branches on the current economic situation in Russian regions.

Finally, next year, we are planning to start publishing our forecast in a more detailed format, which will perhaps also include the forecast key rate path.

In conclusion, I would like once again to express my opinion that the Russian economy has faced the pandemic with a much greater resilience reserve than ever and with a macroeconomic policy that is up to the challenges. After the shocks of 2014–2015, we were able to take advantage of rather calm years to put our economy in order. And we need to remember this lesson: good years must be used to replenish the safety cushions and the leeway for macroeconomic policy without which countercyclical measures will be impossible. From a fiscal policy point of view, this means consolidation towards the fiscal rule parameters. In turn, from a monetary policy perspective, this means a return to a neutral policy as disinflationary risks are exhausted and inflation stabilises close to our target level of 4%. As our analysis shows, inflation targeting policy can ensure this in various scenarios.

Taken together, all these factors create a foundation for steady growth, as well as a predictable environment for households and businesses.

Thank you for your time. I will be happy to answer your questions.

MIL OSI