Greetings to 31st Kinotavr Open Russian Film Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Being past its 30th anniversary, your festival is rightfully considered one of the most reputable and representational film forums in the country. It is famous for its friendly, kind atmosphere and established traditions. Being a creative platform, it brings together renowned masters and talented youth. And most importantly, it presents good, interesting films and outlines the main trends in the development of Russian cinematography.

I am sure that this year Kinotavr will be held successfully and will facilitate the promotion of the best Russian films. And, of course, it will become a festive occasion for the residents of Sochi and numerous tourists at the famous Black Sea resort, who will enjoy the spectacular premieres and meetings with famous actors, directors and screenwriters.”

