L. Linkevičius: I hope that the relationship between Lithuania and the United Kingdom will become even stronger in the future

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 September in London, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister Linkevičius and the UK’s Secretary of State Raab discussed bilateral relations between Lithuania and the UK, situations in Belarus and Russia, the security situation in the region, as well as further cooperation between the European Union and the UK, and other relevant issues of international policy.

According to Linkevičius, Lithuania and the UK are enjoying close ties that are strengthened by a large Lithuanian community in the UK. The Foreign Minister believes that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will grow even stronger in the future and our close cooperation will continue within multilateral formats.

Both interlocutors stressed that violence against peaceful protesters in Belarus was unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable. “The crisis can only be resolved by a peaceful transfer of power and a new election with the participation of international observers,” said Minister Linkevičius.

Linkevičius also thanked for the UK’s attention to ensuring security of Lithuania and the Baltic region, for playing a leading role in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battalion in the Baltic states, and for a regular participation of the Royal Air Force in the Baltic Air Policing mission.

When speaking about the future relationship between the European Union and the UK, Minister Linkevičius highlighted that the fate of Lithuanian nationals living in the UK after the end of the transition period was a matter of priority. Both interlocutors said that citizens’ rights and social guarantees should be mutually guaranteed, regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

The Foreign Minister and the UK’s Secretary of State also discussed Ukraine’s reform progress and climate change issues.

The meeting was attended by Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

During his visit, Linkevičius also met with Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

MIL OSI