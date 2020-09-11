Meeting of State Council working group on state and municipal administration

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The State Council working group on state and municipal administration met to discuss adjustments to the National Projects in keeping with the July 21, 2020, Presidential Executive Order On the National Development Goals of the Russian Federation until 2030.

Opening the meeting, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko noted that the President has instructed the Government and the State Council to adjust the National Projects, and that the relevant adjustments will be discussed at the next expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium.

Secretary of the State Council, Presidential Aide Igor Levitin reported that in July and August of 2020, the respective State Council working groups and federal ministers and deputy prime ministers – curators of relevant National Projects – analysed the proposals sent in from the Russian regions on adjusting the National Projects.

The heads of the working groups on social policy, on healthcare, on culture, on construction, housing and utilities and the urban environment, on the environment and natural resources, on transport, on the media, communications and the digital economy, on small and medium-sized businesses, and on the economy and finances delivered their reports.

The participants at the meeting also discussed the implementation of the President’s instruction to adjust the indicators for assessing the effectiveness of senior officials and executive bodies in the Russian regions.

The proposals prepared by the State Council working groups will be finalised and reported back to the Head of State at an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium.

