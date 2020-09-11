Russia and Belarus discuss cooperation in gas sector

Source: Gazprom

September 11, 2020, 14:20

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed current and prospective issues related to cooperation in the gas sector.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2020.

On February 14, 2020, Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus signed the Protocol outlining the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2020.

