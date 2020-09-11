Sectoral financial flows: consumer demand shows steady recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

10 September 2020

News

The rebound in economic activity is still gradual and uneven. Its primary driver is consumer demand: the inflow of payments in the relevant sectors is persistently above the normal level.

As for investment demand-oriented industries, incoming payments are gradually bridging the gap, while still being significantly below the normal level in export-oriented sectors. Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

