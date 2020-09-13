Greetings on centenary of Russian tank building

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is an important event for the workers of defence companies, research centres and design bureaus, and for the domestic military-industrial complex as a whole. We pay tribute to the memory of and immense respect for our talented scientists, engineers and military specialists who stood at the origins of the industry’s formation and later developed and produced advanced combat vehicles that have famed our country as one of the recognised leaders of global tank building. Of course, it is largely owing to their tireless, truly heroic efforts that our legendary tanks gained a major advantage in the key battles of World War II and made a tremendous contribution to the Great Victory.

Today, Russian tank construction is a modern, high tech defence industry sector that has accumulated wonderful traditions and enormous experience of serial advanced tank production. It employs professionals that are capable of building new generation tanks with unique combat characteristics.”

