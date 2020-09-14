Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, August 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January
August
January
March
June
July
August
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
6.97
7.51
7.39
6.79
7.00
8.20
6.54
8.29
over 1 year
8.35
8.39
8.70
7.55
7.37
9.24
8.37
7.68
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.42
0.48
0.76
0.71
0.43
0.56
0.60
up to 1 year
8.72
8.82
8.82
8.62
8.20
11.51
11.56
11.75
over 1 year
11.85
12.38
12.22
11.72
11.21
11.95
11.67
11.49
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.31
11.18
10.88
10.74
11.34
11.32
10.93
over 1 year
10.78
10.54
10.50
10.74
10.57
10.37
10.64
10.38
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
8.84
8.91
7.80
8.25
8.42
8.48
8.64
over 1 year
10.89
11.36
11.03
9.88
10.43
9.82
10.04
10.00
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.10
0.19
–
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.05
up to 1 year
0.98
0.92
1.19
1.01
0.79
0.79
1.14
1.21
over 1 year
1.61
1.46
1.30
1.07
0.90
0.81
1.30
0.73
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.10
up to 1 year
0.76
0.72
0.67
0.34
0.27
0.46
0.57
0.74
over 1 year
2.23
1.96
2.04
1.24
0.96
1.57
1.72
1.58
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.47
4.44
3.58
3.88
4.21
4.43
4.22
over 1 year
6.05
5.40
5.03
4.20
4.46
4.94
5.00
4.93
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.