Meeting with law enforcement personnel of Belarus’ Security Council

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a traditional Saturday meeting with the law enforcement personnel of the Security Council of Belarus on 12 September.

“Question number one – the situation on the western border. I would like to hear out the reports of the defense minister and the chief of the General Staff on proposed actions of our army in the near term. In other words, if NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania are already done with the so-called exercise and stopped all the activity there, we should act correspondingly. We cannot keep so many troops there for a long time without need. After all, it is not cheap,” the President said.

“If they keep doing there what they were doing a month ago, you need to put forward proposals on how to respond to it. In other words, the further actions of our Armed Forces on the western border taking into consideration the developments in Poland and Lithuania,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

Another important topic on the agenda was social and political situation. “The minister of internal affairs will report on the social and political environment in the country in general. In fact, we are mostly focused on Minsk, but the country is not so small. Thus, I would like to be briefed on the overall situation. You know better and you will brief us on the situation, including the developments in the past week,” the head of state said.

