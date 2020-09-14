Settlement codes for United Company RUSAL Plc ordinary shares restricted from 15 September 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Settlement codes for trading ordinary shares of United Company RUSAL Plc (ticker: RUAL) will be restricted as follows due to redomiciliation. The restriction will be imposed pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Trading Rules for the Equity & Bond and Deposit Markets:

From 15 September 2020, codes with the trade settlement not later than 23 September 2020 will be available to trade the security;

On 24 September 2020, T0 and Z0 settlement codes will be available;

On 25 September, no settlement codes will be available;

From 26 September 2020, all settlement codes available for the security will be available.

MIL OSI