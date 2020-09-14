UN Rights Council To Host Urgent Debate On Belarus Violence

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

UN Human Rights Council meeting hall in Geneva. Photo: un.org

The UN Human Rights Council agreed Monday to host an urgent debate about the deteriorating rights situation in Belarus since protests erupted over Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election as president last month, AFP said.

The decision to host an urgent debate, as requested by the European Union, was taken following a vote, with 25 of the council’s 47 members voting in favour, two against and 20 abstentions.

UN Human Rights Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria said the debate would take place on Friday, September 18.

The United Nations human rights chief said today her office was receiving “alarming reports” of the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Belarus, according to Reuters.

“Reports continue to indicate unnecessary or excessive use of force by law enforcement officials,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the council meeting in Geneva.

She said there had been “limited evidence” of any steps by Belarus authorities to address reports of human rights violations.

