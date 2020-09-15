Balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus, January-June 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

According to the Banking Code of the Republic of Belarus the compilation of the Balance of Payments of the Republic of Belarus is one of the main functions of the National Bank. The Balance of Payments ranks among the information resources of national significance. It is compiled according to the methodological recommendations of the sixth edition of the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (IMF, 2009) (hereinafter – BPM6) and other relevant IMF editions.

Statistical information:

According to BPM6 for 2000–2020:

Analytical presentation:

Standard presentation:

Main indicators:

According to the fifth edition of the Balance of Payments Manual (IMF, 1993) for 1996–2011:

Analytical presentation:

Standard presentation:

Main indicators:

See also:

MIL OSI