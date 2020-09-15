Bank of Russia presents and discusses RUONIA methodology

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

11 September 2020

The Bank of Russia has taken on the task of aligning RUONIA administration documents with IOSCO’s Principles for Financial Benchmarks; as part of this task, a draft RUONIA calculation methodology was updated and presented. The document specifies the interest rate benchmark determination process, data preparation and RUONIA calculation steps.

Based on good practices for interaction with interested users and following a decision by the Committee for RUONIA Supervision, the regulator held a public discussion of the draft methodology. The discussion, hosted by Forum Analytical Centre and SRO NFA, brought together representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Federal State Statistics Service, the Moscow Exchange and financial and academic communities.

The Bank of Russia’s project presentation included a comparison of RUONIA calculations in 2014-2020 based on the current and updated methodologies. Issues related to methodological consistency in RUONIA calculation and statistical characteristics of the interest rate benchmark were discussed by independent experts. The focus of attention was the need for RUONIA methodology enhancements for transactions of a non-market nature to be left out of calculations. The regulator intends to use the public discussion outcomes in refining methodological documents.

