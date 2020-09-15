Greetings on the opening of 13th International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia 2020

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russia is rightfully considered a leader in the global helicopter industry. Our outstanding fellow citizens stood at the beginnings of it, creating technologies ahead of their time and introducing original engineering solutions.

It is good that today Russian aircraft-building companies, research centres and designer bureaus carefully preserve and develop these amazing creative and working traditions and confidently maintain the high quality while offering new products and services and promoting them on the domestic and international markets.

The robust capabilities of HeliRussia are fully involved in this large and necessary work. The exhibition always attracts the attention of specialists, experts and wide audiences and serves as a reputable platform to strengthen international cooperation, promote mutually beneficial contracts and launch promising projects.

I believe HeliRussia 2020 will be held at an excellent level and leave its guests and participants with interesting and positive impressions.”

The 13th International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia 2020 takes place in Moscow on September 15–17.

MIL OSI