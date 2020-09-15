Joint Statement on the Belarusian nuclear power plant in Ostrovets

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 14 September, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland sent a joint statement on the Belarusian nuclear power plant to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and contracting parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS).

The joint statement calls on Belarus to start addressing nuclear safety issues without delay, to cooperate with the CNS contracting parties in a transparent manner, to provide all relevant information and to answer the issues raised, as well as to voluntarily engage in the assessment of its progress.

The countries urge Belarus to implement all safety recommendations that were outlined in the EU Peer Review Report of the Belarus NPP ‘stress tests’ after the peer review exercise in Belarus in 2018. In addition, the countries call for addressing in a timely manner all nuclear safety and environmental issues raised by experts from the EU and international community.

The statement was issued after the contracting parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety agreed to postpone the 8th Review Meeting to March 2021 due to the current COVID-19 epidemiological situation worldwide.

The CNS contracting parties commit themselves to ensuring internationally recognized high levels of nuclear safety. Review Meetings are held every three years and provide the opportunity to review the National Reports of all contracting parties.

In 2019, the CNS contracting parties submitted as many as 239 questions regarding Belarus’ eighth national report, showing the international community’s deep concern over the nuclear safety situation in Belarus.

