Linkevičius to pay a visit to Washington, D.C.

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will pay a visit to the United States of America. Linkevičius will meet with high-ranking officials from the White House in Washington D. C., and other officials.

Linkevičius will hold meetings with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes, James E. Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Robert C. O’Brien, National Security Adviser.

The meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State will focus on the U.S. support, aiming at having Belarus implement requirements and recommendations of international organizations regarding the unsafe nuclear power plant in Ostrovets. In addition, Linkevičius and Pompeo will discuss the relevant bilateral relationship between Lithuania and the U.S., international security policy issues, as well as the situation in Belarus and in the region.

In the meeting, the high-ranking officials will also sign the Memorandum of Understanding between Lithuania and the United States on 5G network.

The U.S. National Security Adviser will discuss the deployment of the U.S. troops to Lithuania and the importance of a strong transatlantic relationship, as well as topical items on NATO’s agenda.

During the visit to Washington, D.C., the Foreign Minister will take part in discussions on Belarus and democracy in Europe organized by the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Centre.

Linkevičius will receive the Freedom Fighter award of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) — the non-profit, non-partisan, public policy research institute.

