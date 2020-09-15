Opening of medical centres in Pskov Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the videoconference, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also reported on the construction of a medical centre in Kyzyl.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today, we will focus specifically on opening the new facilities. Also today, September 15, we are marking the 98th anniversary of the sanitary and epidemiological service in our country.

Created back in 1922, it immediately became an important component of the country’s healthcare system, ensured the continuity of its development and its historical traditions. We are rightfully proud of such names as Erisman, Semashko and Sysin, and many other researchers and doctors who stood at the origins of our sanitary and epidemiological school. We talked about some of them not so long ago.

I would like to congratulate the service veterans. Special thanks go to those who ensured the epidemiological security of the front and home front during the Great Patriotic War.

Today, thousands of specialists are working in this important sphere, including doctors, epidemiologists, microbiologists and hygienists. Largely thanks to your work, friends, we are effectively countering the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Thus, Russia ranks 40th worldwide in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people and 100th in terms of mortality associated with this dangerous infection. Also, our country is the world’s leader in the number of tests per 100,000.

Such comprehensive efforts allow us to detect the disease at early stages, ensure stable epidemiological situation and to provide effective treatment, thus protecting the lives and health of millions of people.

I want to thank you for your dedicated work. Friends, I wish you every success in your work and, of course, good health and happiness in your personal lives.

