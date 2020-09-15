The new Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes office

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 September, the diplomat Jovita Neliupšienė took office as the new Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She replaced Laimonas Talat-Kelpšas after his appointment as the Ambassador of Lithuania to the Czech Republic.

From 2015, she served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania, Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the European Union. From 2009 to 2015, Neliupšienė was the Chief Adviser to the President of Lithuania, Head of the Foreign Policy Group.

Neliupšienė has also worked at the Embassy of Lithuania to Belarus, served as the Third Secretary at the Democracy Promotion Division of the Development Cooperation and Democracy Promotion Department.

MIL OSI