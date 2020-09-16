Bank of Russia approves complaint-based insurer ranking calculation methodology

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

15 September 2020

News

The methodology will enable the Bank of Russia to start calculating indicators to build a ranking of insurance companies based on the number of complaints received by the Bank of Russia. The first ranking will be published on the Bank of Russia website by 15 December 2020. It will be updated on a quarterly basis.

This ranking will help consumers assess the quality of services of insurance companies and make their choice. For insurers, this ranking will become yet another stimulus to improve their consumer relations.

