Belarusians will be able to enter and settle in Lithuania easier

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Lithuania will temporarily facilitate the procedures and conditions for issuing visas to Belarusian citizens as of 21 September. After their entry into force, the changes will significantly simplify the procedures for relocating workers and their families. This is especially important for Belarusian companies, which would decide to transfer their businesses to Lithuania. At the same time, this step implements an important part of the plan to help the people of Belarus.

Belarusians will be subject to the same requirements as the nationals of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius said that Lithuania’s diplomatic service was capable of ensuring a smooth and fast handling of visa applications without creating bureaucratic and administrative obstacles.

“Our aim is to speed up the procedures so that visas can be issued more quickly. The Migration Department will also start processing visa applications of highly qualified specialists before their arrival in Lithuania. At the moment, the most important thing is to ensure a smooth implementation of the procedures,” said the Minister of the Interior Rita Tamašunienė.

Belarusian citizens will be able to obtain the national visa for a period of 6 months. They will be required to provide a minimum package of documents and proof of financial sufficiency for a period of 3 months or a legal person’s commitment to secure such financial resources.

This visa facilitation is expected to expire on 21 March 2021.

