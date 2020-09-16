Congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on his election as Prime Minister of Japan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia expressed confidence that his great influence and rich political experience would help Yoshihide Suga in his new capacity as the head of the Japanese Government.

“A great deal has been recently accomplished in the development of dialogue between our countries, including through the contribution of your predecessor, Mr Shinzo Abe. I would like to reaffirm our readiness for constructive interaction on current bilateral and international issues. This will certainly be in the interests of the people of Russia and Japan and will also help strengthen stability and security in the Asia Pacific region and the rest of the world,” Vladimir Putin wrote in his message.

MIL OSI