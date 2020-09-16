Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in the intensification of versatile contacts with Mexico. “I am convinced that our countries have a significant potential for the development of the open political dialogue as well as the mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy, trade and other fields,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that by joint efforts the two countries will manage to advance relations to a brand-new level.

