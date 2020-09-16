Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is holding a meeting with Belarusian high-ranking officials on 16 September.

The event is taking place at the Palace of Independence. Partaking in it are 300 high-ranking officials, members of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives, heads and specialists of state administration bodies and public organizations, representatives of local authorities from every region, workers of the Belarus President Administration, heads of mass media outlets. According to the head of state, he invited them to share the operational and analytical information which will provide answers to the most topical issues on the today’s agenda and give a clear picture of the political situation in and around the country.

“What is going on today is not unexpected; it is not a surprise for us. Older people remember other things in Belarus when thousands of people took part in rallies in the 1990s, when they turned cars upside down and set them on fire, threw petrol bombs and destroyed shop windows and windows of apartment buildings. The allegedly spontaneous organization of the society, the ripening of the so-called revolutionary situation, the ‘illegitimacy of the election’ and so on and so forth are myths. They are busted by the in-depth analysis of events which took place well ahead of the 2020 election campaign,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

