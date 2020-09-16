President of the Republic of Poland / News / President Duda to take part in UNGA 75 next week

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda will take part in the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75), to be held online next week due to the coronavirus pandemic, presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski told on Wednesday.

Formally, the General Debate will begin on Tuesday, September 22. The speeches of the participants in the virtual session will be pre-recorded and played in the UN General Assembly Hall in New York.

Andrzej Duda will take the floor on the second day during the afternoon session. “This will be the president’s most important, policy speech, the first after being sworn-in to office for the second term,” Krzysztof Szczerski said.

In his Wednesday address, the Polish president will talk about “three crises of modern times that have the most severe and tangible impact on international relations,” according to the presidential minister.

“The first one is the social/health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second is the crisis of the quality of relations between states, and the third one (…) results from the lack of appropriate instruments to fight for the preservation of the natural environment with the simultaneous efficient transformation of economies into low-emission,” Krzysztof Szczerski said, adding that the idea of ‘global solidarity’ is Duda’s answer to these challenges.

Earlier, on Monday, September 21, the Polish president will take part in high-level meetings devoted to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. In his speech, Duda will highlight the Polish contribution to the work and development of the UN over the decades. He will speak about Rafal Lemkin, a Polish lawyer of Jewish descent and the author of the “genocide” concept and the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948 and the adoption by the United Nations, on the initiative of Poland, of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

Duda will also point to Poland’s recent involvement in the work of the UN and on the international arena, according to Szczerski. He noted that the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) agreed on Monday to call an urgent meeting on the human rights situation in Belarus, adding that the Polish president called for such a move in his letter to the members of the HRC.

Krzysztof Szczerski added that on Wednesday, September 30, Duda will also address the UN Biodiversity Summit to talk about Poland’s involvement in and centuries-old heritage of nature protection as well as the reasonable use of natural resources as part of the country’s tradition and culture. (PAP)

MIL OSI