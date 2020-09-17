Belarus’ ambassador to Latvia relieved of post, Pavel Latushko, Igor Leshchenya stripped of diplomatic rank

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 September 2020

Pavel Latushko and Igor Leshchenya have been stripped of the diplomatic rank of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary due to actions discrediting the state (diplomatic) service. Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the relevant decrees on 16 September.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also signed a decree to relieve Vasily Markovich of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Latvia and stripped him of the diplomatic title for the inadequate performance of their official duties.

