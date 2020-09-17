Greetings to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President noted that, thanks to his efforts as the head of the Indian Government, Narendra Modi has gained well-deserved respect of the Indian public and strong authority on the world stage.

“Under your leadership, India is making significant progress in its socioeconomic, scientific and technological development. Your personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overstated. I appreciate our warm and friendly relationship. I hope to continue our constructive dialogue and close cooperation on topical issues of the bilateral and international agendas,” the President of Russia stressed in his message and wished the Prime Minister good health, happiness, prosperity and success.

MIL OSI