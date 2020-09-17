Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linkevičius met with the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington, D.C.

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the United States Secretary of State Mike R. Pompeo. The meeting focused on the situation in Belarus and in the region, relevant bilateral and multilateral issues related to the relationship between Lithuania and the U.S., and international security policy.

Linkevičius thanked the U.S. for its consistent and visible involvement in ensuring security in Lithuania and in the whole region.

The Foreign Minister presented to the U.S. Secretary of State the resolution on Belarus. The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania passed the resolution last week. Linkevičius also noted that the European Union and the U.S. had to act together in order to end the repressions and human rights violations in Belarus.

“The U.S. and the European Union must deepen their cooperation, exchange information and join efforts to provide a unified response to the officials who have committed human rights violations in Belarus,” said Linkevičius.

The Foreign Minister also voiced Lithuania’s position and requested the U.S. support with regard to the issue of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP) that was being constructed on the Lithuanian border. Linkevičius stressed that the Belarusian NPP project was implemented in breach of international organizations’ security requirements and recommendations.

In the meeting, Linkevičius and Pompeo signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Lithuania and the United States on a 5G network.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also met with James E. Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the House Baltic Caucus co-chair, Representative John Shimkus and the Representative Don Bacon.

Linkevičius conferred the award of honour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Lithuania’s Diplomacy Star – on the State Department’s officer C. B. Werner, who has been responsible for issues pertaining to Lithuania for over a decade. The award was presented for fostering the bilateral relationship between Lithuania and the U.S.

