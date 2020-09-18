The U.S. thanked Lithuania for its consistent adherence to values based positions in the international arena

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 17 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius continued his visit to Washington D.C., where he met with the United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

“On behalf of the U.S. President, Lithuania was thanked for its consistent adherence to values based positions in the international arena, as well as for being a reliable partner, for fulfilling the commitment to increase its defence spending, and for its efforts to achieve energy independence. We hope that the U.S. will continue to focus its attention on Lithuania and on the entire region, and we appreciate the U.S. military presence in the country,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.

In the meeting, Linkevičius and O’Brien discussed the situation in Belarus, a joint response and new sanctions, which the U.S. intended to impose coordinating with the European Union.

