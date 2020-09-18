Viasna’s volunteer coordinator arrested on criminal charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Maryia Rabkova, coordinator of Viasna’s network of volunteers

Maryia Rabkova, coordinator of Viasna’s network of volunteers, was detained last evening in Minsk.

The activist was detained together with her husband, Vadzim Zharomski, after several unidentified men, who are believed to be officers of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, pushed them to the ground and said that the arrest was part of a criminal case under Part 3, Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (training or other preparation of persons for participation in mass riots, or financing of such activities).

The couple was then separated, and Zharomski was taken to their apartment. The premises were searched and equipment and cash were seized. After that, the husband was brought in for questioning. According to him, he was taken around the building with a sack over his head. Zharomski was then released, but is expected to be questioned again today.

The whereabouts of Maryia Rabkova are still unknown.

