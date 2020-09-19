Greeting to participants, organisers and guests of Russian National Running Day, Cross the Nation 2020

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This mass sports event will start today in various regions of our vast country. It will provide all the participants with an opportunity to show off their strong character and will to win and to feel part of a united, close-knit team of like-minded people. And, of course, Cross the Nation demonstrates how the geography of the competition expands every year and how many healthy active lifestyle fans there are in Russia.”

MIL OSI