Greetings on Gunsmith Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today is the professional holiday of defence industry workers – engineers, designers, military specialists, and everyone who has devoted their lives to a great and important cause: promoting scientific and technical thought, developing and producing advanced weapons and military equipment, and strengthening the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces. Largely thanks to your creative energy and responsible attitude to your work, the Russian defence industry has gained significant innovative and technological potential and rightfully holds a leading position in the world arms markets.

Of course, on this day, we pay tribute to the outstanding gunsmiths Russia has been famous for since time immemorial. They initiated the strong professional traditions and wrote remarkable pages in the heroic chronicle of our Fatherland.

I am confident that the industry workers will continue to work faithfully for the benefit of Russia and its people.”

