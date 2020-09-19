Greetings to participants in the meeting of the FNPR General Council held to mark the 30th anniversary of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR)

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The FNPR, established in 1990, united a large number of national industrial trade unions and territorial professional organisations and became one of the most important civil society institutions in Russia. Over the time, the Federation has made a significant substantive contribution to promoting the best traditions of the Russian trade union movement and has done a lot to improve labour law and the effectiveness of social partnership mechanisms.

It is gratifying to see that the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia is expanding the forms and methods of its work. It represents the interests of over 20 million people and has an important mission to fulfil: the protection of human rights and active involvement in resolving current socioeconomic problems so that people prosper and their lives improve. And, of course, let me note your significant role in harmonising labour relations and maintaining social cohesion in Russia.”

MIL OSI