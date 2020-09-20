Message of greetings on South Ossetia’s national holiday, Republic Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia noted that 30 years ago the South Ossetian people bravely withstood ordeals and defended their right to freedom and independence.

“I am confident that relations between our countries will continue to unfold in the spirit of the Treaty of Alliance and Integration. On its part, Russia will continue providing comprehensive assistance to South Ossetia in resolving current socioeconomic challenges and in safeguarding national security,” the President stressed in his message, wishing Anatoly Bibilov Bibilov AnatolyPresident of South Ossetia good health and success in state activities and the people of the Republic – peace and prosperity.

