Download our “We Stand With Belarus” graphics pack to show your support on the Global Day of Solidarity with Belarus, 20 September 2020.

The period surrounding the 9 August presidential election in Belarus has been characterised by mass repression and human rights violations committed by or on behalf of Belarusian authorities.

Belarusian civil society has asked the world to stand with them on Sunday 20 September 2020. Solidarity events are being organised during the week of 20-26 September.

To mark this occasion, Human Rights House Foundation is releasing solidarity graphics in several languages for use in and around these events.

Each graphic reads “We Stand With Belarus” in the Belarusian language, and is accompanied by translations in:

