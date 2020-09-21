Construction of first well completed at Semakovskoye field

Source: Gazprom

September 18, 2020, 17:50

RusGazAlyans (a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha) completed the construction of the first production well at the Semakovskoye gas field. Commercial gas inflow was obtained.

The well is 2,637 meters long. A program of gas dynamic studies will be performed in the well in order to determine the actual reservoir properties and confirm the flow rates indicated in the production forecast.

Two more wells are already built and awaiting completion through a series of tests and other process operations.

As part of the first phase of the Semakovskoye field pre-development, it is planned to bring onstream 19 wells with a horizontal length of up to 4,200 meters in the period before 2023. This will allow the producers to, among other things, start developing the gas reserves contained in the offshore part of the deposit.

Background

RusGazAlyans was established in April 2017 with the purpose of developing the Parusovoye, Severo-Parusovoye and Semakovskoye fields located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area of the Russian Federation.

The aggregate amount of these fields’ recoverable gas reserves exceeds 420 billion cubic meters, with over 7 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons (oil and condensate). The Semakovskoye field has the largest amount of recoverable gas reserves: more than 320 billion cubic meters. These reserves are concentrated, inter alia, in the waters of Taz Bay of the Kara Sea.

Commercial production at the Semakovskoye field is slated to start in 2022.

