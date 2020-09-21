Greetings on the opening of the 24th All Russia 2020 journalism forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“These annual gatherings always spark interest among the journalistic community and provide participants, who come to Sochi from all over the country, an excellent opportunity for extensive discussions on topical issues related to the industry, sharing best practices and creative findings. The forum serves as an excellent discussion platform for those who sincerely strive for contributing to improving the work of the Russian media, strengthen their public authority and develop the media market.

During this year when we are marking the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War, I would like to particularly emphasise the constructive and extremely important activity of Russian media outlets when it comes to preserving our historical memory and raising patriotic sentiment among youth. Journalists’ responsible civic stance, large-scale media, educational and awareness projects deserve the highest recognition.”

MIL OSI