Greetings to the leaders of Armenia on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his messages of greetings, the President noted that the relations between Russia and Armenia are founded upon the long traditions of friendship and mutual respect, and that further development of the alliance and multi-dimensional cooperation serves in the interests of the two countries, strengthening peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus region.

“We will continue to actively develop the constructive dialogue between our countries, bilateral cooperation in different fields and coordinated work as part of the integration processes across Eurasia,” the President stressed.

