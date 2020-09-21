Linkevičius at the UN Human Rights Council: Serious human rights violations continue in Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 18 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius participated remotely at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council and spoke in an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister urged the international community to initiate joint and determined action to respond to continuing human rights violations in Belarus.

Linkevičius also called on the international community to investigate human rights violations in Belarus and urged the Belarusian leadership to fully cooperate with all the UN human rights mechanisms, including the UN’s Special Rapporteurs.

“Lithuania once again calls on Belarus to hold democratic elections, to ensure human rights, and to immediately halt attacks on peaceful protesters and journalists,” said Linkevičius.

The issue of human rights situation in Belarus was additionally included on the agenda of the 45th regular session of the Human Rights Council at the initiative of the European Union. It is expected that a resolution on the continuing human rights violations in the country will be adopted besides the urgent debate.

