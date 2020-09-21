Meeting with Head of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) Oleg Skufinsky

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr Skufinsky.

Your service is a critical part of the Government’s economic block, but it bears a relation to the social sphere as well. I would like to start with discussing this issue as it is both economic and social in nature. I am talking about the garage amnesty. After that, we will discuss other matters.

Head of Rosreestr Oleg Skufinsky: Mr President,

Over 3.5 million plots of land and garages have remained without registration since the Soviet times. Often, because of this the owners can neither sell them nor pass them on to their heirs. This also hinders the development of the municipalities since property rights have not been formalised.

We propose using a fast-track procedure, with the assistance of the local authorities, to enable the owners to officially register the titles to land and garages. We have drafted a corresponding law, which we submitted to the Government, and we expect to adopt this draft law by the end of the year in order to finally solve this problem.

Vladimir Putin: By the end of the year?

Oleg Skufinsky: We expect to have this done by the end of this year.

Vladimir Putin: What difficulties do you see here?

Oleg Skufinsky: We do not see any. The Prime Minister is supportive of this, and everything is on schedule.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Let’s move on to other issues then.

Oleg Skufinsky: I would like to report that, in accordance with your executive order, the service has been directly reporting to the Government since January. This allowed us to pass decisions more quickly in the interests of people.

Today, the service provides about 130 million services per year, which is approximately four per second. The main ones include title registration, cadastral registration and provision of information.

I would like to note that the share of e-services is an important indicator of our activities. Their share was approximately 20 percent earlier in the year, and it has grown by 50 percent as of today. This is no doubt due in part to the lockdown measures, when many integrated government service centres switched to the “by appointment” mode, and our website became the only way that people could register a title. Our services worked well and provided guarantees for individual rights.

Vladimir Putin: Did everything go smoothly without failure?

Oleg Skufinsky: Yes, Mr President, during this period of time. We conducted an engineering fine-tuning of the system, and it worked absolutely without failures.

Vladimir Putin: What do you mean by engineering fine-tuning?

Oleg Skufinsky: What I am saying is that before that, quite a lot of users were loading the system with numerous requests. We have evened out this load for better performance.

Vladimir Putin: Who did this work?

Oleg Skufinsky: This work was carried out by Rosreestr and our subordinate organisation, the Cadastral Chamber. We worked on it as a team.

Vladimir Putin: Did you take any partners from the market to do the technical work?

Oleg Skufinsky: We have several companies that help us in our work, Mr President. So, we teamed up with them.

Vladimir Putin: That is, they were up to the task.

Oleg Skufinsky: Absolutely, Mr President. We worked as a team, but the Cadastral Chamber is our key competence centre. I think we did quite well as a team during this challenging period.

This is not to say that the system is perfect. It still needs some fine tuning.

